Frasers to open Flannels store in Livingston

| August 26, 2021

Frasers Group has announced further plans to open physical stores with a commitment to bring retail brand Flannels to one of Scotland’s largest shopping centres.

The retailer, whose brands also include Sports Direct and Jack Wills, is taking 17,500 sq ft of space, with trading space of 11,000 sq ft, across two floors in The Centre, Livingston. The new outlet will open in the autumn.

Flannels, which describes itself as “the biggest luxury retailer you’ve never heard of”, has 37 stores across the UK, including Glasgow Fort and Silverburn.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, described it as “a fantastic addition to our extensive portfolio”.

James France, head of global leasehold property at Frasers Group, added: “This new site in Livingston demonstrates our on-going commitment to bricks-and-mortar and investing significantly into key retail destinations.

“Frasers Group is dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience to customers with the opening of new, vibrant and elevated stores across the UK.”

Earlier this week Frasers Group announced plans to open two stores at the Braehead shopping centre in Renfrew.

