Frasers Group among brands taking space at Braehead

Boost for centre

Braehead is attracting new tenants

Mike Ashley is planning two large stores for his Frasers Group in the Braehead shopping centre in Renfrew.

The group has signed 15 year leases on units spanning 24,000 and 12,000 sq ft respectively.

Frasers’ portfolio includes House of Fraser, Sports Direct, and Evans Cycles. It was not known which brands would be occupying the Braehead units.

In a further boost to the venue’s appeal, the stationer Paperchase and the fashion chain Pink Vanilla have signed 1,500 sq ft and 2,400 ft of space respectively.

The accessories retailer Claire’s has extended its lease on its existing unit and AmericanCandy has relocated and expanded its space, taking on a 3,000 sq ft store.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at owner Global Mutual, asset manager of owner SGS, said: “We are thrilled to welcome a host of new retailers, and to renew terms with some of our noteworthy existing tenants – reflecting a positive outlook for the year ahead and as restrictions ease.

“Despite the challenges of the past 17 months, Braehead continues to be a popular retail and leisure destination in the Glasgow area, and these deals will further enhance the diversity of our offer.”