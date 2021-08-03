Firms ‘cannot afford delay’ to easing Covid-19 rules

Statement due

Shoppers will still be required to wear face coverings (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to ease the Scottish Government’s remaining coronavirus restrictions from next Monday amid growing concern from business groups that many firms cannot afford any further delays.

The First Minister will update MSPs during a recalled session of parliament today (2pm).

Those involved in the events and entertainment industry will be particularly keen to hear if distancing measures will be dropped, allowing sports stadiums and concert venues to welcome capacity crowds.

The Scottish Government may also end its work from home advice which would see more people return to offices and other workplaces.

It was previously suggested all the major Covid-19 restrictions would be relaxed on Monday 9 August as long as the over-40 age group is fully vaccinated, which the Scottish Government described as a “gateway condition”.

While lifting the restrictions could also bring an end to social distancing, Ms Sturgeon has already confirmed face coverings in shops and public transport will remain mandatory for “some time to come”.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said businesses said a return closer to normality cannot come soon enough.

“With business support schemes such as furlough now beginning to wind up, it’s essential that we see a rapid acceleration towards the full re-opening of our economy,” she said.

“Scotland’s businesses cannot afford any further delay and we need the Scottish Government to remove physical distancing requirements in business settings, give businesses the green light to re-open offices and extend the list of roles eligible for self-isolation exemption.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said social distancing guidance should change as planned but called for amendments to the self-isolation rules of those who are double vaccinated.

Douglas Ross: ‘we can now look forward’ (pic: Terry Murden)

He said: “The success of Scotland and the UK’s vaccine scheme overall means we can now look to move forward, cautiously but confidently, and remove almost all Covid restrictions.

“The blanket requirement to self-isolate for 10 days should be amended for those who are double vaccinated, since the virus now poses far less risk to people with that level of protection.

“We should move to a test-first system that lets people get on with their lives safely.

“Scotland’s economic recovery hinges on the SNP Government moving beyond Covid restrictions – we must seize this opportunity to start rebuilding from the damage of Covid now and not delay any longer.”

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said: “We are at a crucial moment in our exit from restrictions and while there is light at the end of the tunnel, we must make sure we take all the action necessary to jump start Scotland’s recovery.

“We need to ensure that people are kept safe and that businesses are helped to restart the economy.

“Perhaps most importantly, we urgently need a plan for our NHS and care systems to ensure that workers feel supported, services are invested in and the backlog of appointments is cleared.

“We have to learn to live with the virus, but to do so in such a way that the people of Scotland, our NHS and our economy are supported and protected.”

The Scottish Greens have called for clarity ahead of students returning to campuses across the country.

Gillian Mackay, the party’s health spokeswoman, said: “The Scottish Government must ensure that there is no repeat of last year’s shambolic return to campus, when thousands of students were forced to self-isolate in student halls as the virus ran riot.”