Fifth Ring secures 11 clients in a month across sectors

Jobs created

Ian Ord: ‘ambitious plans’

International B2B marketing specialist Fifth Ring has secured 11 clients around the world in the space of a month.

The Aberdeen-headquartered agency said the wins are with clients in a variety of sectors and total more than £250,000, including work in the UK.

The company has hired 11 staff across offices in Aberdeen, Houston and Singapore.

Fifth Ring founder and CEO Ian Ord said: “We have ambitious plans to grow our offices around the world, and this success will play a crucial role in realising this vision.

“More work means more people, and we are delighted to have welcomed several new colleagues in each of our offices, and look forward to welcoming more new additions to the team in the months ahead.”

Among the new recruits is emergency response consultant Doug Allsop, who has joined from Jasmine where he was responsible for managing emergency response operations.

Business development manager Debbie Bruce has joined from Energy Voice, where she spearheaded its commercial success and growth in the marketplace.

Account manager Georgie Hay has made the move from Hampton. With more than 15 years’ experience in the energy sector, working as both a consultant and in-house, chartered engineer Helen Rorrison – who also holds a Masters degree in digital marketing – has been appointed head of reach.