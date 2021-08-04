Fife Creamery to add jobs in frozen food expansion

Food firm finance

Expanded facilities at Kirkcaldy

Independent supplier of chilled foods, Fife Creamery, has raised £1.65 million to expand into frozen food services.

The family-run business, headquartered in Kirkcaldy, has delivered chilled foods for more than 60 years to customers across Scotland, from sandwich bars to government institutions.

Construction of a frozen cold store – with the capacity to fit up to 1,000 pallets – means the firm can attract a new customer base. It also hopes to grow its headcount by half – up to 50 additional roles – over the next three years in response to growing customer demand.

The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has also enabled the business to upgrade its refrigeration equipment.

Graeme Simpson, managing director, said turnover is projected to increase by 30% over the next six months.

“Although the last 18 months have been challenging for obvious reasons, the funding and support from Royal Bank of Scotland provided us with financial security.”

Ken Anderson, Relationship Director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Graeme and his team are incredibly passionate about the firm, which is why they have built such a buoyant network of customers across Scotland.”

In 2019, Fife Creamery launched a dedicated Training Centre in Kirkcaldy to enhance the skills of its clients and suppliers, locally and nationally. A one-of-a-kind initiative, the centre has attracted significant interest and is set for expansion over the coming months.