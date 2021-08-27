Factories poised to hold on to gains in last quarter

Upward curve

Paul Sheerin: ‘inspiring’

Scotland’s industrial firms are on an upward curve for the second quarter in a row, according to trade body Scottish Engineering.

Optimism, exports and staffing remain “strongly positive” with order intake up 33% for the last three months and forecast to rise by 36% in the next quarter.

“The forecasts that we viewed three months ago with caution have held up well, and the outlook for the next quarter looks to hold that gain,” said the trade group.

“Whilst it’s not yet positive for all, improvement seems to be on its way across the board.

“Challenges remain in the form of material pricing, availability, and the logistics capacity to get components and raw materials in, and especially billable finished goods out.

“Skills availability has quickly returned to be in short supply, and a lack of easily available skills from EU countries is indicated as a contributor to that deficit.”

Scottish Engineering chief executive Paul Sheerin added: “We can allow ourselves to be upbeat with this improving forecast, even though the ongoing challenges will make this anything but plain sailing.

“The resilience and adaptation companies have shown to manage their way through the last eighteen months has been inspiring, and as ever despite the adversity, there have been shining examples of success throughout.”