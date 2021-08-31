Expansion sees Glampitect set up camp in England

Birmingham base

By a Daily Business reporter |

The firm is seeing increasing demand

Glampitect, the Edinburgh-based glamping site design consultancy, is to open its first office in England as part of ongoing expansion.

Increasing demand has prompted the firm to establish a base south of the Border, with the English operation located in Birmingham.

The move comes as the business celebrates its second anniversary, having been founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Calum MacLeod and his business partner Alisdair Young.

Mr MacLeod says having a presence in the West Midlands, just 100 miles from London, makes perfect sense for the business which continues to enjoy rapid growth since its formation.

Expanding: Calum MacLeod

“A bit like the glamping industry itself, we are growing at a remarkable rate and are currently involved in more than 400 projects throughout the UK,” said the chief executive.

“We are working with clients across the length and breadth of the country, and are doing everything from our head office in Edinburgh just now.

“The rapid growth wasn’t in our original business plan but it soon became clear that there was genuine scope to expand and we’re now seeing that come to fruition.

“It became evident that we would benefit from having another base, preferably in England. My focus has been on finding a suitable location in central or southern England and Birmingham is the ideal place.”

There will be a team of five based in the West Midlands to begin with, with recruitment under way for two architects, two sales consultants and a research and reporting consultant. It is anticipated that this team could more than double in size within the next year or so.

The move into Birmingham comes in the wake of Glampitect setting up its first international office in Dubai in March this year.

“Running a properly designed glamping site can have a return on investment in less than two years and popularity is growing every day,” said Mr MacLeod, who is now based in the UAE.

“We will be offering a full service from our Birmingham base, assisting people to maximise their revenue and occupancy.”

The entrepreneurs began their glamping journey in the Highlands when they set up North Coast 500 Pods in Achmelvich, Sutherland, before establishing Glampitect in August 2019.