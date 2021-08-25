Ex-banker Merrylees takes up role at fintech firm

Fintech

Former banker Gordon Merrylees, who recently stood down as managing director of entrepreneurship at the Royal Bank of Scotland, has joined a Glasgow-based fintech company. Mr Merrylees, who spent 36 years at RBS, has been named chief commercial officer of Know-It, a cloud-based credit management platform which allows users to credit check, monitor, chase payments and collect overdue, unpaid invoices from one place.

He said: “I have a passion for innovation and in particular scouting and sourcing those new innovative solutions at an early stage and I’ve worked alongside many successful SMEs for years at RBS, but it was Know-it which caught my eye immediately and I just knew I wanted to be a part of this exciting, Scottish start-up’s growth journey.

“The issue of late payments, poor cash flow and inefficient credit control process can prove costly to a business, particularly on the back of a global pandemic as many SMEs are emerging with high levels of debt, low levels of cash and reduced confidence.”

Chief executive Lynne Darcey Quigley said: “The appointment of an industry titan of Gordon’s calibre is a key acquisition for us and underpins our entire business strategy for the future.”