Edouard heads day of transfer deals at Celtic

Transfer deadline

Odsonne Edouard: due to join Crystal Palace (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic’s French striker Odsonne Edouard, 23, is poised for a £15m move to Crystal Palace in the biggest deal in the Scottish transfer window.

The Glasgow club are finalising a move for Giorgos Giakoumakis from VVV-Venlo.

Edouard, who joined Celtic in 2017, was due to take a medical before joining the south London Premier League club.

Celtic have bid £2.1m for Giakoumakis was last season’s top score in the Dutch Eredivisie with 26 goals, despite VVV-Venlo being relegated. He has made six appearances for Greece.

Ryan Christie could also be heading out of Parkhead in a move to English Championship club Bournemouth for about £1m, despite Premier League Burnley rumoured to have made a bigger offer.

Celtic are also looking at a season long loan move for Benfica winger Jota while striker Leigh Griffiths could join Dundee on loan.

The summer transfer window closes in England at 11pm tonight and an hour later in Scotland.