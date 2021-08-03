Diageo plans giant solar farm at packing plant

Energy investment

Leven plant with solar farm site shown in green

Drinks company Diageo wants to build a solar energy farm alongside its packaging plant at Leven in Fife.

Subject to consent by Fife Council, the plans would see 12,000 solar panels capable of producing 4MW of electricity installed on vacant land at the 150-acre plant, which produces 40 million cases of spirits each year.

The plan is part of the Johnnie Walker-to-Guinness group’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its direct operations by 2030.

Diageo is working with energy company E.ON and Scottish company Emtec Energy, to develop the plans.

Although covering an extensive area, the solar farm is entirely within the existing footprint of the Leven packaging plant site and is planned to ensure minimal visual and environmental impact on the surrounding area.

Gavin Brogan, operations director at the plant, said: “We have been on the journey to environmental sustainability at Leven for many years and we have made great progress, but this solar array would take us to another level.”

Three of the company’s Scotch whisky distilleries – Oban, Royal Lochnagar and Brora – have already achieved net zero carbon emissions.