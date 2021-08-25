Dental tech firm raises capital ahead of US move

Board change

John Brown and CEO Adam Christie

Dental technology company Calcivis is preparing for a US launch after restructuring its board and completing its latest funding round.

The Edinburgh-based firm has developed the world’s first biotechnology-based dental imaging system and has been part of the portfolio of the Scottish business angel investment syndicate, Archangels, since 2012.

The Calcivis Imaging System can identify active tooth decay at an early stage, allowing dentists to use preventive treatments. The system has undergone extensive clinical evaluation in advance of its planned introduction to the US market in 2022.

It is backed by a £1.52m equity fund raise led by Archangels alongside Scottish Enterprise and Lynx Financial.

Life sciences veteran John Brown has been appointed non-executive chairman, succeeding James Browning, who has stepped down after eight years.

Dr Brown has had a long association with Calcivis’s largest shareholder, Archangels, having chaired and overseen exits from two Archangels portfolio companies: Touch Bionics and CXR Biosciences.

Among other roles, he is chairman of the Roslin Foundation, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and an Honorary Professor of the University of Edinburgh.

Calcivis has also appointed Vancouver-based Michael Crane as a non-executive director. He has worked as an adviser to Calcivis for a number of years and has long experience in the dental field, both in the US and Europe.