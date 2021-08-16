Davidson joins board of Baxters Food Group

Company role

Baroness Davidson: additional role (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Scottish Conservative party leader Baroness Davidson has been appointed a director of Scottish food group Baxters.

She joined the board of the company on 28 July though there appears to have been no announcement.

The newly-appointed member of the House of Lords is expected to serve as a non-executive director of Fochabers-based company, best known for its soups.

It is her second appointment to a high profile company board this summer. In June she joined the board of Royal London, the UK’s biggest mutual life insurance, pensions and investment company which has a significant presence in Edinburgh.

Ms Davidson served as an MSP from 2011 to 2021. Once tipped as a future UK Tory leader and even Prime Minister, she stood down as leader of the Scottish Conservatives in August 2019.

Her appointment to the Lords was announced in July 2020 but she said she would not take her seat until she had completed her term of office at Holyrood.

Baxters Food Group has been growing by acquisition and last December unveiled a second major acquisition in the US market.

Truitt Bros, a US-based leading contract manufacturer of processed foods.