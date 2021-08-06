Cyan adds more global expertise to team

Forensics

Cyan, an Edinburgh-based tech company that helps law enforcement, social media and cloud companies find and block harmful online content, has added further international experience and expertise to its team.

They are Gavin Cowie, pictured, as VP of engineering, Thomas Hind as senior product manager and Adam McCartney as technical lead. James Matheson, formerly of Grayling, has previously been announced as PR & communications manager.

Mr Cowie has a 20-year track record of working with scaling, venture-backed, ‘software as a service’ (SaaS) businesses in the United States.

He joins Cyan from Bellhop, having also previously held roles with Rent The Runway, Alluvium Data Science and Medallia (formerly Stella Connect).

He will work alongside Cyan CTO Bruce Ramsay to recruit, train and manage its engineering team on a day-to-day basis, while overseeing the effective delivery of Cyan’s solutions to customers.

Mr Hind joins Cyan from the BBC, having also previously worked for the Ministry of Justice and the UK Home Office, while Mr McCartney has 20 years industry experience delivering various applications for both web and desktop platforms.

These latest appointments takes the firm’s payroll to 18, with further significant hires expected in September and before the end of the year. Cyan aims to double in size during each of the next two years.