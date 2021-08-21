Currie to drive female-led businesses in QMU role

University post

Carolyn Currie: ‘opportunity’

A champion of female opportunities in business has taken up a key role in Scottish academia.

Carolyn Currie, chief executive of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, has become the first ever Entrepreneur in Residence at Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh.

The appointment, which became effective on 1 August, will help strengthen the University’s culture of entrepreneurship, encouraging and supporting more staff, students and graduates to start their own businesses, and helping fulfil the University’s goal to become a leading centre of excellence for female entrepreneurship.

Ms Currie will lead on the empowerment and education of women who have the potential to develop as successful entrepreneurs, and encourage them to achieve their full potential.

Women-owned businesses in Scotland currently contribute £8.8bn to the Scottish economy every year and generate more than 230,000 jobs across Scotland in the process, according to a 2018 Federation of Small Business report.

In response to the Rose Report on Female Entrepreneurship, the UK Government announced its ambition to increase the number of female entrepreneurs by half – nearly 600,000 – by 2039.

Ms Currie’s appointment will hep the University establish a Women’s Business Centre within QMU’s planned Innovation Hub, part of the Edinburgh Innovation Park.

Kim Stuart, director of research & innovation at Queen Margaret University, explained: “It is imperative that we tackle the gender divide and inspire, motivate and equip women to realise their potential by removing barriers and pro-actively nurturing talent.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ms Currie said: “We have a huge opportunity to harness the research and innovation work under way and create exciting new businesses to power the Scottish economy.

“Already women across Scotland have benefited from the digital women’s business centre and I look forward to building on this pioneering work with QMU.”

