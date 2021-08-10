Craig to lead Argyll and Isles Tourism Co-operative

Tourism

Argyll and Isles Tourism Co-operative has appointed Cathy Craig as its chief executive.

Ms Craig (pictured) will lead plans to boost visitor numbers to the area, building upon the Wild About Argyll brand.

It comes in the same week the destination has been awarded £350,000 from Highlands and Island Enterprise (HIE) for a three-year project to rebuild the tourism sector across Argyll and the Islands following the pandemic.

Ms Craig brings more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and business development.

She has played a key role in AITC in recent years following a four-year stint as volunteer director and has been on the board of VisitScotland for six years.

She held commercial and marketing director roles at CalMac and ScotRail and most recently, spent four years as commercial director at Entrepreneurial Scotland.

Born in Manchester, Ms Craig has lived in Scotland for eight years.

She said: “My passion to see Scotland succeed economically and socially combined with my deep affection for Argyll and the Isles equips me with the drive needed to deliver in this role.”

Iain Jurgensen, chairman of the Argyll and Isles Tourism Co-operative, said: “Cathy’s appointment marks the start of a new journey for tourism in Argyll and the Isles, building upon the strong Wild About Argyll brand.

“Her appointment underlines the ambition, mission and vision the board has for tourism in the region, positioning itself as Scotland’s adventure coast.”

The role is funded for three years by HIE as part of wider support for the sector’s recovery. By the end of the three years, AITC will look to have established financial sustainability for the organisation.