Clark adds staff following joint DataLab win

Public relations

Hannah Walker, David Martin and Stephanie Fulton

Clark, the PR agency, has signed up three recruits after adding a tech company to its client roster.

David Martin joins as account director with a decade’s worth of experience in the UK tech sector at global firms including Microsoft, Casio, Acxiom and Three Mobile.

Joining as account manager is Stephanie Fulton following several years working in the oil and gas sector. Previously she was with the Net Zero Technology Centre in Aberdeen. Hannah Walker becomes account executive.

The hires follow the signing of TheDataLab as a client in a competitive pitch process. Clark.tech – Clark’s technology boutique – will provide public relations services in partnership with Quantum Communications, which will provide public affairs services.

Lesley Brydon, managing director of Clark, said: “The Data Lab has long established a positive reputation for championing the use of data and AI within businesses of all shapes and sizes. We believe that this commands attention from stakeholders not only in Scotland but across the UK.”