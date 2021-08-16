Churchill takes comms role at VisitScotland

Tourism

Carolyn Churchill has succeeded long-serving Barbara Clark as head of corporate communications at VisitScotland.

Ms Churchill, who will be based in Glasgow, was executive account manager at Police Scotland, having joined the comms team in 2018 after more than 11 years at The Herald newspaper where she was latterly deputy news editor. She graduated in English language and literature from Edinburgh University.

Ms Clark has retired after more than 21 years at VisitScotland and said on LinkedIn that she will be taking time out before considering her next chapter.

She spent 42 years in comms, beginning in journalism in the 1980s before moving into PR roles at the Post Office, BT, Diageo and then VisitScotland.