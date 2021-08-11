Chromacity targets Far East after new investment

£1.2m funding

Chromacity is keen to grow in the Far East

Ultrafast laser manufacturer Chromacity, is targeting the Far East market after a £1.2 million funding round.

Led by CEO Shahida Imani, Chromacity was established in 2013 and has developed a range of ultrafast lasers tailored to the specific requirements of life scientists and industrial applications.

The new investment will be used to advance the manufacture of next generation affordable lasers to drive advances in microscopy, spectroscopy and quantum optics both in academia and industrial markets.

Chromacity is also keen to accelerate growth in Asia, with a specific focus on China and Japan.

The new funding came from Kelvin Capital, EOS and Scottish Enterprise, as well as new investor ESM Investments.

Shahida Imani: next step

ESM Investments has contributed more than £200,000 of the new finance.

Steven Morris, founder, said: “Chromacity has a clear and compelling strategy. Route to success, contacts, distribution and, most importantly, hugely desirable products have all been clearly thought through and articulated to ESM as an exciting investment opportunity for our members.”

Ms Imani, said: “We’ve now got the right infrastructure in place to take that next step.

“We are seeing significant traction with major industrial companies in China and Japan, who are very interested in the high average power and broad wavelength coverage of our systems, and it’s important we are funded to accelerate growth and capitalise on these opportunities.”