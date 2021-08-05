Celtic, Rangers given the go-ahead for capacity crowds

Boost for fans

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Rangers have something to shout about (pic: SNS Group).

Celtic and Rangers will be back playing football in front of capacity crowds next week after being given the go-ahead by authorities.

The Scottish Government said on Tuesday that organisers of outdoor events would still need to apply to local authorities for permission to host more than 5,000 spectators when the country moves out of most coronavirus restrictions from Monday, 9 August.

Glasgow’s Safety Advisory Group, which is composed of city council officials, building regulators and representatives from the emergency services, have already given the green light for both Parkhead and Ibrox to host big crowds again.

In a statement, Celtic said: “We are delighted to announce that we have received confirmation from the local Safety Advisory Group that following Tuesday’s Scottish Government announcement and positive reviews of recent matches and associated protocols, full capacity crowds will now be permitted at Celtic Park from Monday, August 9 onwards.

“We have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to bring our supporters back, and we are thrilled to finally be able to make this announcement.”

Celtic chief executive Dom McKay added: “Our team have been a leading force in Scottish sport, writing and exercising protocols and procedures to allow us to return to train and play.”

Across the city, rivals Rangers also confirmed the news they had been waiting for.

“Rangers can confirm there will be a full capacity at Ibrox Stadium going forward, subject to conditions prescribed by the Safety Advisory Group of Glasgow City Council,” a club statement said.

Rangers were given permission to host 23,000 supporters for Saturday’s 3-0 opening league win over Livingston.

Steven Gerrard’s side play host to Malmo in the Champions League 3rd qualifying round on Tuesday evening trailing 2-1, while Celtic stage the return leg of their Europa League qualifier against Jablonec on Thursday.

Aberdeen are hopeful of receiving similar news for Pittodrie tomorrow, having applied “for full capacity for our home games for the rest of the season”.