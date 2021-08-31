Celestia UK names Devlin as chief executive

Satellite technology

Celestia UK, the Edinburgh and Oxford based satellite communications company, has appointed Malachy Devlin as chief executive. Mr Devlin (pictured) brings more than 25 years of senior level technical and leadership experience to the position.

He joins from the Scotland 5G Centre, where he was operations director and oversaw the successful creation and development of the organisation charged with embracing the global potential of 5G connectivity.

Previous roles included COO of AAC Clyde Space, and Senior VP & CTO of Nallatech.

After gaining a BEng in electronic and microprocessor engineering at Strathclyde University, he went on to complete a PhD in signal processing.

He holds an MSc in corporate leadership from Edinburgh Napier University. A chartered engineer, Mr Devlin is a fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

José Alonso, president of Celestia Technologies Group, said: “Malachy brings a unique mix of skills to the business – technical, operational and entrepreneurial – which not only means we can capitalise on growth opportunities and develop customer-centric solutions, but also do it more quickly.”

Mr Devlin added: “The technical solutions for increased global connectivity being developed by Celestia UK are highly innovative and game-changing for satellite communications.

“As CEO working with an extremely capable team, I am relishing the challenge of bringing our transformative technology solutions to market.”