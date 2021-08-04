Main Menu

Call centre Kura to hire 100 after securing new client

August 4, 2021

Brian Bannatyne

Kura, a customer service outsourcing business, is creating 100 roles in its Glasgow office after securing a contract from an undisclosed financial services firm.

The company currently employs 2,400 staff across its UK and South Africa offices.

The new roles are in advisory, team management and operational management and will be a mixture of home based and office working.

Kura aims to have the recruitment process completed by next month.

For more than 15 years, Kura’s advisors have provided inbound and outbound call handling services to several businesses operating in the financial services industry.

Brian Bannatyne, chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with our new client.”

