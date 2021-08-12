CALA Homes project funds Dunbar Golf Club plans

Redevelopment

Proposed new clubhouse

CALA Homes (East) has submitted plans for a 78-home development on land owned by Dunbar Golf Club that will help fund a £3.6 million clubhouse, golf academy, nine-hole course and driving range.

G1 Architects is behind the designs for the clubhouse, following projects at Castle Stuart Golf Links, Kingsbarns and the recently opened clubhouse at Dumbarnie Links.

The nine-hole par-three course is designed by RAW Golf Design – a practice formed by David J Russell and 1991 Masters Winner, Ian Woosnam.

Cala housing skirting the course

Tony Thomas, of APT Planning and Development, which is representing Dunbar Golf Club and CALA Homes, said: “These new facilities will provide a massive boost to the club and will produce many long term benefits such as attracting new participants to golf, growing golf tourism in the area and generating more permanent employment within the local community.

“The clubhouse and greenkeeper facilities were in need of renovation and the new academy driving range and short course will be a welcome addition to the current championship course.”

Jacky Montgomery, PGA director of golf at Dunbar Golf Club, which was founded in 1856, said: “Having these exciting new facilities will not only be a major benefit for our members and visitors, but it opens up significant opportunities for local people to get involved in golf.”

Planning Permission in Principle was granted in October 2015. Plans have since been reviewed following a joint consultation held by Dunbar Golf Club and CALA Homes (East) in April 2019, where a proposed hotel was removed from the plans.

Craig Lynes, managing director for CALA Homes (East), said: “The enabling development proposals have been created in close collaboration with Dunbar Golf Club, council planners and the local community in order maximise benefits for the club and the wider Dunbar area.”