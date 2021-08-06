Main Menu

Cairn Energy closer to settling India tax dispute

| August 6, 2021
Cairn-Energy-India

The dispute goes back to 2012

Cairn Energy has moved close to settling its long-running tax dispute with the Indian government after the New Delhi parliament voted to scrap a retrospective law.

The Edinburgh-based oil and gas company’s claim against the Indian government stems from a 2012 law which was used two years later by the authorities to claim unpaid taxes from Cairn India’s 2006 corporate reorganisation.

Cairn pursued a legal action agains the Indian government which led to an arbitration tribunal in December ruling in its favour.

The Indian government appealed against the verdict on grounds of sovereignty and tax avoidance by Cairn Energy..

However, the Indian government has now presented a bill in the Lok Sabha lower house of parliament to withdraw all retrospective tax demands on Cairn and said it will refund the funds collected to enforce such levies.

Cairn, which estimated the value of the arbitral award at $1.7 billion, said in a statement: “We have noted the introduction to the Indian parliament of the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, which proposes certain amendments to the retrospective taxation measures that were introduced by the Finance Act 2012.

“We are monitoring the situation and will provide a further update in due course.”

News, Energy, Scotland, UK, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

David Ferguson

Ferguson position unclear as James Hay seals Nucleus deal

David Ferguson: position unclear (pic: Terry Murden) James Hay, new owner of Edinburgh wrap platformRead More

Kerrie Murray

Pryme in merger with two offshore specialists

Kerrie Murray: merger creates bigger footprint Pryme Group, the Dundee-based contract manufacturer to the offshoreRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.