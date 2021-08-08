Main Menu

BT expected to appoint Crozier as chairman

| August 8, 2021
Adam Crozier

Scottish businessman Adam Crozier is expected to become chairman of telecoms giant BT.

Mr Crozier, the former chief executive of Royal Mail and IT, rose to prominence as CEO of the Football Association.

He is expected to resign as chairman of the online fashion retailer Asos to focus on his latest appointment, although he may remain as chairman of Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, and Kantar, the data analytics business.

Mr Crozier, 57, is understood to have edged out three other final candidates for the BT chairmanship, according to The Sunday Times.

Among those who were tipped for the job was Stephen Hester, former chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland.

Newsletter

The appointment comes as BT plans to roll out full-fibre broadband to 25 million premises by 2026, having received favourable terms in March from the industry regulator Ofcom.

Mr Crozier was born and raised on the Isle of Bute and went to schools in Ayr and Falkirk before graduating from Heriot-Watt University. While at school, he had trials with both Hibernian and Stirling Albion football clubs.

His early career was spent at Pedigree Petfoods and in media sales at The Daily Telegraph.

From 1988 to 1999 he worked for advertising agency Saatchi and Saatchi, becoming media director in 1990, and then being appointed as joint chief executive from 1995 alongside Tamara Ingram.

News, Appointments, Scotland, Technology & Health, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Branson and Virgin website

Branson’s Virgin Atlantic plots listing on LSE

Flying high: Sir Richard Branson considering IPO Sir Richard Branson is planning to bring hisRead More

Bolt

Drivers’ rights warning as Bolt plans Scottish launch

Bolt is heading to Scotland (pic: Bolt) Ride-hailing company Bolt is to begin operating inRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.