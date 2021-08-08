BT expected to appoint Crozier as chairman

Scottish businessman Adam Crozier is expected to become chairman of telecoms giant BT.

Mr Crozier, the former chief executive of Royal Mail and IT, rose to prominence as CEO of the Football Association.

He is expected to resign as chairman of the online fashion retailer Asos to focus on his latest appointment, although he may remain as chairman of Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, and Kantar, the data analytics business.

Mr Crozier, 57, is understood to have edged out three other final candidates for the BT chairmanship, according to The Sunday Times.

Among those who were tipped for the job was Stephen Hester, former chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland.

The appointment comes as BT plans to roll out full-fibre broadband to 25 million premises by 2026, having received favourable terms in March from the industry regulator Ofcom.

Mr Crozier was born and raised on the Isle of Bute and went to schools in Ayr and Falkirk before graduating from Heriot-Watt University. While at school, he had trials with both Hibernian and Stirling Albion football clubs.

His early career was spent at Pedigree Petfoods and in media sales at The Daily Telegraph.

From 1988 to 1999 he worked for advertising agency Saatchi and Saatchi, becoming media director in 1990, and then being appointed as joint chief executive from 1995 alongside Tamara Ingram.