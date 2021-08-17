BT confirms Crozier to become chairman

Telecoms

BT Group has confirmed that Scottish businessman Adam Crozier will succeed Jan du Plessis as chairman as speculated earlier this month.

He will join the board as an independent non-executive director and chairman designate on 1 November and will become chairman on 1 December.

He was most recently CEO of ITV and before that CEO of Royal Mail Holdings.

Mr Crozier, 57, is currently chairman of Whitbread and Kantar Group and will step down as chairman of ASOS and as a non-executive director of Sony Corporation with effect from 31 December 2021.

The appointment comes as BT plans to roll out full-fibre broadband to 25 million premises by 2026, having received favourable terms in March from the industry regulator Ofcom.

Mr Crozier was born and raised on the Isle of Bute and went to schools in Ayr and Falkirk before graduating from Heriot-Watt University. While at school, he had trials with both Hibernian and Stirling Albion football clubs.

His early career was spent at Pedigree Petfoods and in media sales at The Daily Telegraph.

From 1988 to 1999 he worked for advertising agency Saatchi and Saatchi, becoming media director in 1990, and then being appointed as joint chief executive from 1995 alongside Tamara Ingram.