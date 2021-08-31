Bowie reunited with Aberdein at Moray Group

Finance

Joseph Bowie has been appointed chief operating officer at Moray Group where he will be reunited with Rob Aberdein, who launched the company last year.

The pair created a renowned debt and asset recovery service at Aberdein Considine and both are keen to build the new business together.

In his new role Mr Bowie, pictured, will oversee a full range of legal and professional services across the group’s businesses: Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh, Esson & Aberdein in Aberdeen and Alston Law in Glasgow.

He will take on crucial senior management and firefighting roles in any newly launched or recently acquired firms.

Mr Aberdein said: “We previously worked together for more than six years, so having Joe join the group at such a critical time is brilliant. His involvement gives the entire team confidence that we are going places.”

Mr Bowie added: “When we previously worked together, we made a huge success of it. Neither of us have any doubt that we can do so again.”