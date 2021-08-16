Border Biscuits doubles shelf space in Sainsbury’s stores

Supermarket deal

Alexo Sano-Davies: ‘brilliant partnership’

Border Biscuits has raised its presence in the snack market in a new deal with Sainsbury’s.

The Lanark-based firm will more than double (+110%) the availability of its range across the supermarket chain’s main stores.

The deal follows its first foray into the fast-growing chocolate biscuit bar category and a £1 million investment in its manufacturing plant which led has to the addition of two products to its range.

The company also made five senior appointments earlier this year with former Cadbury, Tesco and Genius Foods heavyweights enlisted to help disrupt the market.

Border Biscuits employs 170 and the latest accounts show turnover of £17.8m.

Alex Sano-Davies, head of grocery, at Border Biscuits, said: “With snack brands dominating new product development last year, our own innovation pipeline has been key in the expansion of this brilliant partnership with Sainsbury’s.

“Driven by the needs of modern consumers, the range further cements Border Biscuits as a genuine category innovator, while placing us one step closer to achieving our ambitious growth targets for 2021 and beyond.”