Blue2 unveils client wins worth £200,000

Design

Alistair Cowan and Rob Black

Digital design & development agency Blue2 has announced 12 client wins, including Bells Food Group, ION-8 Water Bottles and Pilgrims’s Gin, to a value of more than £200,000.

The Dundee-based consultancy, part of integrated marketing agency ALTAR Group, has also promoted technical director, Alistair Cowan, and digital design director, Rob Black to its board.

Nial Chapman, Blue2 director, said: “Blue2 has evolved significantly over the past decade.

“Today’s digital terrain looks very different as does the way we can support our clients’ growth ambitions. Alongside those changes, the talent within the business has also evolved, resulting in the expansion of our board.

“Alistair Cowan and Rob Black, who started their careers with Blue Square Design in 2011, as the business was known at the time, have been instrumental in driving that progression as they have taken on more senior roles and increased responsibility over the years.”