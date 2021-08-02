Biggest offices to be powered by local wind farm

Energy deal

177 Bothwell Street: biggest block

Glasgow’s biggest office development will source all of its energy from an identified, local renewable supply in what is believed to be the first deal of its kind in Scotland.

The 313,000 sq ft building soon to be completed at 177 Bothwell Street will be supplied by Blantyre Muir Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, 15 miles away.

The energy will be supplied through an innovative corporate power purchase agreement (PPA). Sources say this is the only deal of this type between a property company and an energy provider in Scotland.

Its origin will be guaranteed through the Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) scheme.

Blantyre Muir Wind Farm comprises of six wind turbines and was established 10 years ago as a joint venture between Engie and HFD Group, which is behind the Bothwell Street development.

Phase 1 of the wind farm originally powered HFD’s EcoCampus development in Hamilton – home to the University of the West of Scotland – along with HFD’s serviced office properties at Strathclyde Business Park and Hamilton International Park.

The latest commitment from HFD underlines its ambition to create Glasgow’s most sustainable office building.

Last year, the company announced 177 Bothwell Street would be fully electric, with zero carbon emissions. The building is set to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) score nearly 50% above the standard for an ‘A’ rating.

177 Bothwell Street will also feature a range of facilities for climate-friendly commuting, with extensive provisions for cyclists and capacity for all 48 of its car parking spaces to connect electric vehicle charging points.

A number of occupiers have already secured space at 177 Bothwell Street, with Virgin Money pre-letting 65,000 sq ft, BNP Paribas letting the first floor, and CBRE taking a further 18,000 sq ft.

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “Sustainability is not new for us, but we were determined to take it even further at 177 Bothwell Street.

“The infrastructure at Blantyre Muir Wind Farm was only made possible through our PPA with Engie and it has formed a cornerstone of our commitment to green energy across our property portfolio over the past decade.

“Generating 100% renewable energy from an identifiable source in close proximity to the building was important for us so that our occupiers can say they are delivering on their sustainability pledges with full transparency.

“It is another important part of how we plan to deliver a de-carbonised building, through the reduction of consumption, the use of renewables, and recycling wherever possible.

“The arrival of the COP26 summit in a few months’ time will focus attention on the efforts being made in Scotland, and the wider UK, in the fight against climate change.

“The built environment represents a significant amount of annual carbon emissions, and it is incumbent on us all – from construction to property management – to try to minimise the sector’s environmental impact.”