Balfour Beatty to build college in Dunfermline

Construction deal

Dunfermline campus

Balfour Beatty has been appointed by Fife College to construct its Dunfermline Campus.

Preparatory work is due to begin in September, following Scottish Government approval.

The project is expected to deliver a huge boost to the regional economy, with 80% of contracts for the build being awarded to local businesses, and tens of millions of pounds set to be spent in the Fife region.

More than 200 weeks of employment will be offered to apprentices, as the College and Balfour Beatty aim to extend opportunities for those living and working in the area.

Fife College principal Dr Hugh Hall said: “The appointment of Balfour Beatty is a major milestone and brings the realisation of our new Dunfermline Campus closer for our students, staff and communities.

“This is a hugely important development, not only for the College but also for the Fife region and beyond.”

The campus will be situated on a 58-acre purpose-built site in the eastern expansion area of Dunfermline, and is due to open in summer 2024.

The build is part of the proposed Dunfermline Learning Campus – an innovative, integrated and collaborative venture to relocate Fife College’s Dunfermline Campus, St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School to a purpose-built campus.