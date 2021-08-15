Azets tempts retirees with flexible working deals

Recruitment drive

Opportunities adding up for retirees

Retired accountants are being encouraged back to the profession to apply their knowledge and management skills and take advantage of new flexible working patterns.

Azets, the fast-growing accountancy firm specialising in the SME market, recently announced plans to recruit an additional 250 staff during the next five years in Scotland. It is now allowing staff to pursue a fully flexible work/life balance.

As part of the expansion drive, Azets is looking to attract retirees or early leavers considering a return to work, either full or part-time who might be attracted by the opportunity to ‘Work from Anywhere’ and the expanded range of flexible contracts now available.

The business estimates that around 10% of vacancies could be filled by professionals returning to the profession in the coming years.

To support the recruitment drive Azets is making a multimillion-pound investment in a fully digitised, mobile-enabled hybrid working environment which will provide staff with the infrastructure and systems to support the workplace transformation.

Staff will be able to work full or part-time including options for term-time only hours and shorter working weeks.

Peter Gallanagh, Azets’ CEO for Scotland and The North said: “There is a large pool of retirees or early leavers who often miss work after retiring and might now consider returning to the profession, particularly given the range of flexible working arrangements now available.

“Early retirees have extensive experience, are often strong leaders and have good management skills.

“As such they have much to offer the profession and we are hopeful that our campaign might provide the encouragement many might need to join our fast-growing business.”