Asset manager LSPIM acquires £236m portfolio

Offices deal

133 Finnieston Street, Glasgow, is included in the deal

London and Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM) has acquired a £236 million portfolio of predominantly multi-let regional offices from Squarestone Growth.

The Glasgow-headquartered asset manager for regional office specialist Regional REIT said more than 93% of the portfolio’s value comes from 27 regional office properties that provide in excess of 1.6m sq ft of space to 192 tenants.

The remainder of the portfolio comprises two industrial units of 120,020 sq ft, a residential property with 12 tenants and a Tim Horton’s Drive-Thru restaurant.

The deal includes seven properties in Scotland, totalling over 270,000 sq ft.

The contracted annual rent roll for the portfolio is £21.9 million. This corresponds to a net initial yield of 7.8%, but LSPIM expects to ultimately realise a yield of 11%. This will be achieved through a series of asset management initiatives in the coming years to improve occupancy, rental income and capital value.

The acquisition marks a significant step in LSPIM’s execution of its strategy to focus the Regional REIT portfolio on high-yielding office property that it considers either mis-priced in the market or offers significant asset management potential.

Of the REIT’s portfolio, which was valued at £732.4 million at 31 December 2020, over 83% was in office assets. This acquisition, combined with the recent disposals in August of c.£60 million of industrial property, significantly increases the portfolio’s regional office focus.

The small number of non-office properties in this acquisition will be included in LSPIM’s ongoing disposal programme for non-core assets.

Stephen Inglis, CEO of LSPIM, said: “This deal is a major milestone for us in terms of its scale, and sourcing it is testament to the strength of our network.

“Our asset management platform is based on a multi-disciplinary team of 62 professionals working across a range of disciplines including asset and property management, financial management, research, legal, corporate and corporate finance.

“Through the combined skills of our in-house team, we expect to achieve significant returns in terms of income growth and ongoing asset management initiatives.”

Properties included in the portfolio:

Property Town Sector Area (sq ft) 133 Finnieston Street Glasgow Office 60,213 Buchanan Gate Glasgow Office 39,618 Lightyear, Glasgow Airport Glasgow Office 77,688 St James Business Park Paisley Office 30,605 Tim Hortons, St James Business Park Paisley Retail 2,010 St James Business Centre Paisley Office 22,026 Quantum Court (see note 2) Edinburgh Office 38,328 Dundas House Rosyth Office 69,373 Manchester Green Manchester Office 105,983 The Lighthouse, Salford Quays Manchester Office 64,275 The Royals, Altrincham Road Manchester Office 52,841 Capitol Park, Leeds Office 98,340 Central Park, New Lane Leeds Office 57,889 Victoria Park Leeds Industrial 64,249 5 Temple Square Liverpool Office 40,738 Centre Park, Firecrest Court Warrington Office 36,457 Cromwell Place Basingstoke Office 31,633 Mountbatten House Basingstoke Office 160,475 Eagle Court, Coventry Road Birmingham Office 132,979 Aspect House, Bennerley Road Nottingham Office 64,016 Hudson House Derby Office 31,858 Origin Bracknell Office 33,105 Origin Bracknell Residential 10,672 550 Bristol Business Park Bristol Office 16,794 Trinity Court, 21-27 Newport Road Cardiff Office 37,790 Mere Grange Helens Office 45,113 Newport Retail Park, Seven Stiles Avenue Newport Industrial 55,771 Southgate Park Peterborough Office 81,582 Newburn & Gateway House Newcastle Office 54,584 Admiral House Sunderland Office 37,728 Endeavor House Sunderland Office 112,575

Note 2: The £236 million includes Quantum Court, valued at £5.4 million, which is awaiting consent to transfer and is expected to complete at the end of September.