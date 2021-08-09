Ascensos creates 100 home-based jobs in Stranraer

New hub

John Devlin: ‘working from home has opened up opportunities’

Call centre company Ascensos is creating 100 mainly home-based jobs in Stranraer as part of a planned roll-out of local hubs.

Ascensos Local is a new community-focused arm of the business that will employ 500 digital staff, working mainly from home in rural communities.

Six hubs will be created in a £1 million investment in towns across the UK over the next 12 months.

The Motherwell-based company currently employs 3,000 staff across its network of offices in Glasgow, the Isle of Wight, Bucharest and Istanbul. It serves some of the world’s best-known brands including B&Q, KFC and Peloton.

John Devlin, CEO and co-founder of Ascensos, said: “We know a lack of job prospects for young people in the area is a real concern, and we are setting out to change that.

“The new jobs we are creating will offer a variety of opportunities, and not just for young people. This type of role is ideal for people returning to the job market after a break, and for those looking to switch career.

“Galloway is a place I know well, and Stranraer was top of the list of Scottish towns we wanted to invest in. It offers an amazing quality of life that dovetails perfectly with a working from home career.

“As a company we also understand the importance of community. The community spirit in Stranraer is inspiring and it’s something we very much want to be part of.

“The massive shift we’ve seen towards working from home over the last 18 months opens up opportunities for creating jobs in different ways and in many different locations.

“We see particular potential in small towns and rural communities.

“So, we are seizing that opportunity with the launch of Ascensos Local, ensuring that the growth of our company creates good quality digital jobs and economic value in rural communities across the UK.”