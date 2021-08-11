ALMIS International welcomes Smith as CTO

Fintech

ALMIS International, the Edinburgh-based asset liability and treasury management software developer, has appointed Chris Smith as its first chief technical officer to spearhead innovation and development for the regulatory compliance of banks and building societies.

Mr Smith, pictured, has more than 20 years’ experience in solutions architecture, and software development infrastructure. He joins ALMIS International from Cegedim Healthcare Solutions, a technology and services company providing management software suites to GP surgeries and pharmacies across the UK.

In recent years, there has been a steady increase in a global regulatory focus on technology and innovation as regulators look to shore up procedural compliance.

The appointment of a chief technology officer to oversee future incremental development of the product suite to comply with the regulatory demands placed on banks and building societies, helps ALMIS maintain its position as a corporate financial software developer.

Joe DiRollo, founder and managing director of ALMIS, said: “For some time, we have been searching for the right candidate who could drive through our medium to long term product development strategy.

“Chris comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience, creating and developing software in industries such as forestry and healthcare.

“He’ll be a strong addition to the team and provide the right balance of strategic thinking coupled with a practical hands-on approach to leading the developers and technical staff.”