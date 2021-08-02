Main Menu

Law

Addleshaw Goddard boosts bonuses after income surge

| August 2, 2021
David Kirchin

David Kirchin: growth trajectory will be maintained

Addleshaw Goddard is boosting its bonus pot by three times the sum paid out last year which itself was a record.

It follows a 12% rise in revenue to £321 million for the 12 months to 30 April 2021 (£288m in 2019/20), including double digit growth in Scotland for the fourth consecutive year.

Total distributable profit is £136m, a margin of 42%, continuing the upwards trajectory seen over the last 8 years

David Kirchin, head of the firm in Scotland, said: “In each of the last four years we have delivered double digit income growth in Scotland. Our plans see that trajectory being maintained.”

Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jemma-Richardson-and-Edwina-de-Klee

Partner and manager for Anderson Strathern

Jemma Richardson, left, and Edwina de Klee Anderson Strathern has announced a partner promotion andRead More

HSBC

Meggitt in £6.3bn takeover | HSBC restores dividend

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATE 5pm: London leaps on Meggitt news Melrose Industries, owner of aerospaceRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.