Addie returns to accountancy with Azets

Azets, the accountancy firm specialising in the SME sector, has appointed Andrew Addie as a tax advisory director within the firm’s specialist tax consultancy team. He is returning to the profession after working for a leading Ayrshire care home business.

He has more than 35 years’ experience advising private companies and their management teams and shareholders on corporation tax, partnership tax, capital gains tax, employment taxes, employment related securities issues, stamp taxes and Inheritance tax.

His extensive knowledge of the UK’s complex tax system will bring significant added value to Azets’ expanding SME client base across Scotland and in particular the West of Scotland where he is based.

Commenting on his appointment, head of tax Aileen Scott said: “Andrew is one of Scotland’s most highly regarded tax experts and we are delighted that he has chosen to join our business.

“He has much to offer both our clients and our teams who will benefit from his considerable knowledge and experience. Azets is keen to encourage senior professionals to stay within the profession and make their knowledge and experience available to SMEs grappling with our tax system.”

Mr Addie added: “I was attracted by Azets focus on the SME sector and ambition to build the business in Scotland and across the UK. Sound tax planning is crucial, and I am looking forward to helping SMEs and private clients maximise all available tax management opportunities.”

Azets recently launched a campaign to encourage retired accountants or early leavers back to the profession, either full or part-time, who might be attracted by the opportunity to ‘Work from Anywhere’ and the expanded range of flexible contracts now available.

To support the drive Azets is making a multimillion-pound investment in a fully digitised, mobile-enabled hybrid working environment to support staff wishing to work full or part-time including shorter working weeks.