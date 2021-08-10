Main Menu

Ryden deal

Aberdeen’s biggest industrial letting this year

| August 10, 2021

Coretrax has agreed a five-year lease

Oil and gas specialist Coretrax Technology has taken a five year lease in Aberdeen in what is considered the largest letting of the year in the city’s industrial market.

The 35,767 sq ft Controls Building at Badentoy Industrial Estate, comprises a 28,650 sq ft workshop facility with 7,117 sq ft of offices over two storeys, as well as car parking and a secure yard.

Ryden, which has completed the letting, has also project managed the extensive refurbishment of the premises, following the exit of the previous long-standing tenant.

Kenny Murray, Coretrax chief executive, said: “Our new, larger premises at Badentoy Industrial Estate is a key milestone for the company.”

Paul Richardson, industrial agency partner at Ryden, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have secured this high profile letting in the current challenging conditions the market is experiencing in such a short marketing period.

“This transaction demonstrates that occupiers are still gravitating towards good quality accommodation that presents well.”

