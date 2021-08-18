£100m masterplan to open up Leith waterfront

Demolition plan

A new open space will be created in the approach to Britannia

A £100 million plan to open up the waterfront at Ocean Terminal will see demolition of a multi-storey car park and the former Debenhams department store.

The new masterplan will make Royal Yacht Britannia more visible and allow the remaining building to be reconfigured.

There will be a consolidation of Ocean Terminal’s recent shift in strategy to attract and retain tenants that are aligned to local and national policy objectives supporting ‘20-minute neighbourhoods’.

The final stage of the masterplan is overseen by Ambassador Group which took ownership in March 2020.

It intends to introduce a mix of housing on the waterfront, integrating with the trams extension and new local amenities.

Royal Yacht Britannia will be more visible (pic: Terry Murden)

Chris Richardson, managing director for Ambassador Investments, said: “We’re planning a transformational redevelopment that will finally realise Ocean Terminal’s potential as a leading waterfront destination, whilst placing the changing priorities of residents, businesses, visitors and shoppers centre stage.

“The retail industry and the local environment has evolved significantly in recent years and this redevelopment will create a sustainable destination that people will continue to enjoy for years to come.”

Ambassador Group has appointed planning consultants, Turley, building surveyors, PMP, and architects, Keppie Design.