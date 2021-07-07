Wise staff in line for £400k payouts in fintech’s IPO

Surge in value

Co-founders: Kristo Kaarmann and Taavet Hinrikus

Two thousand employees in Wise, one of Britain’s biggest fintech firms, are each in line a £400,000 bounty after the company’s valuation hit £8 billion on its debut on the LSE.

Shares in the payments group, formerly known as Transferwise, began trading at £8 each following an auction to determine the price.

It will see a major payday for Wise founders Kristo Kaarmann — a former consultant at PwC and Deloitte — and fellow Estonian Taavet Hinrikus, while also paying out big sums to its employee shareholders.

CEO and co-founder of Capdesk, Christian Gabriel said: “The 10% worker share could mean a £800m payday divided among some 2,000 staff. An average payout of £400,000 would be a life-changing amount for most people.

“The Wise IPO will strengthen the business case for employee equity as a performance-driver and promises to be a huge boost for the wider UK and European tech ecosystem.”

It is the first example of a direct listing in London, heralding a new era for technology flotations on the LSE.

In direct listings companies do not create new shares or raise any fresh capital, avoiding the need to hire investment banks as underwriters.

It is also a boost for London’s efforts to become a major destination for technology listings following the Kalifa review.