Wimbledon dream over as tired Murray bows out

Olympics on horizon

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Andy Murray (pic: SNS Group)

Denis Shapovalov beat Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Andy Murray will turn his focus to defending his Olympic title after being knocked out of Wimbledon by Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

The two-time champion had rolled back the years to reach the third round, beating 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round before seeing off German qualifier Oscar Otte.

There was to be no fairytale ending this time on Centre Court, though, with Canadian Shapovalov, the tournament’s 10th seed, proving too big a step up in class.

Murray, who required a wild card to compete this year, looked weary after his earlier exploits this week and bowed out tamely 4-6 2-6 2-6 to suffer his earliest exit at the championships since 2005.

Shapovalov, 22, is one of the game’s exciting young talents in the game, and he won the Wimbledon junior title in 2016, the same year Murray won his second championship.

The Canadian said: “I told him at the net that he’s my hero.

“Achievements aside, what he’s been able to do in the sport, to come back with an injury like this. And to play the tennis that he’s playing. Moving the way that he’s moving.

“It’s truly amazing to be out on this court and to play a match like today. I don’t think I can play any better.”

Although disappointed to go out, the Scot, now ranked 118th in the world after an injury-ravaged couple of years, will reflect positively on his return to the grass courts of the All-England Club.

The 34-year-old will take confidence from his competitiveness and with the Tokyo Games beginning later this month, he will relish trying to add a remarkable third gold medal to his London 2012 and Rio 2016 triumphs.