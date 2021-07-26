US creative firm moves staff to refurbished offices

Relocation

Refurbished: 144 West George Street

A San Francisco based advertising, marketing and technology company is moving its Glasgow staff to 144 West George Street.

Retina has grown to about 40 employees in the city and will take occupation of almost 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor in the autumn.

The building has undergone a refurbishment to the reception and common areas with the addition of shower, changing and cycling facilities.

Topland, which acquired the 32,000 sq ft suite of offices in January 2019, has also secured a lease extension with Clyde & Co.

Ted Kohnen, CEO for Retina commented: “We are always looking to create the optimal environment for our talented teams to do their best work – to effectively and efficiently communicate and collaborate with colleagues and do so in a safe, healthy, and fun environment.

“After an extensive property search, it was 144 West George Street that will best enable the company to deliver on that vision.”

Knight Frank acted for Topland Group. Avison Young acted for Retina (a Transiris Company).