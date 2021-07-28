Three firms move to refurbished McLellan Works

Avenues deal

Refurbished: McLellan Works

Three businesses are moving into the refurbished McLellan Works building in central Glasgow.

Anime, a distributor for Japanese animation, will be occupying two units in the building, as will Scottish builder Heb Homes. Loud Mouth Media the digital PR firm, opens a new Glasgow office. They have together taken 5,000 sq ft of space.

Bywater Properties’ investment in the area is helping to revitalise the area around McLellan Works in Sauchiehall Street which is at the heart of Glasgow City Council’s Avenues Project.

It aims to make Glasgow city centre more accessible for local people and businesses.

Daniel Mead, head of asset management for Bywater Properties, said: “Securing three new lettings at McLellan Works during the pandemic is a huge achievement for our leasing team and for the wider Glasgow economy.

“We expect to announce further lettings during the Summer which will further highlight the mix of innovative new office and retail businesses that we are bringing to McLellan Works which complement the city’s most exciting and culturally creative area.”