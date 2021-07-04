Main Menu

Tourism plan

Talks to create Marketing Edinburgh successor

| July 4, 2021

Stuart Evans: outrageous (pic: Terry Murden)

Hospitality entrepreneur Stuart Evans has revealed plans to create an alternative to the defunct tourism agency Marketing Edinburgh.

Mr Evans, co-founder and owner of the leisure chain Fusion Group, said the agency – which was funded by the city council – had underperformed but its demise had left a vital gap in the sector.

He said talks were taking place with a number of interested individuals, including conference organisers and others to privately fund and operate a new body.

The visitor agency was wound up after the city council controversially withdrew financial support.

Critics said it was a mistake to leave Edinburgh without a dedicated marketing agency.

In an interview with Daily Business, Mr Evans said: “It is an outrage that Edinburgh is one of the few big cities without its own convention bureau. We have a plan that is affordable and we have the people who could run it.”

He said he was keen to get the city council’s endorsement to ensure there was a united voice in the city and because it could provide useful sources of data and support.

Fusion Group, launched in 2006, operates a number of hotels, holiday lodges, meetings and venues venues across the country and is backed by Atom Bank.

Interview: Stuart Evans on a tough year, virtual meetings, and launching a back-up plan

, , News, Scotland, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Morrisons

Morrisons agrees £6.3bn takeover by Fortress Investment Group

The chain will move into private hands Morrisons, the supermarket chain, has agreed a £6.3Read More

Former Royal High School Edinburgh

Former Royal High School to be put on open market

The former Royal High has been largely unused for many years (pic: Terry Murden) TheRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.