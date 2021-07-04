Talks to create Marketing Edinburgh successor

Tourism plan

Stuart Evans: outrageous (pic: Terry Murden)

Hospitality entrepreneur Stuart Evans has revealed plans to create an alternative to the defunct tourism agency Marketing Edinburgh.

Mr Evans, co-founder and owner of the leisure chain Fusion Group, said the agency – which was funded by the city council – had underperformed but its demise had left a vital gap in the sector.

He said talks were taking place with a number of interested individuals, including conference organisers and others to privately fund and operate a new body.

The visitor agency was wound up after the city council controversially withdrew financial support.

Critics said it was a mistake to leave Edinburgh without a dedicated marketing agency.

In an interview with Daily Business, Mr Evans said: “It is an outrage that Edinburgh is one of the few big cities without its own convention bureau. We have a plan that is affordable and we have the people who could run it.”

He said he was keen to get the city council’s endorsement to ensure there was a united voice in the city and because it could provide useful sources of data and support.

Fusion Group, launched in 2006, operates a number of hotels, holiday lodges, meetings and venues venues across the country and is backed by Atom Bank.

Interview: Stuart Evans on a tough year, virtual meetings, and launching a back-up plan