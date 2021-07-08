Minister calls for rapid growth of supply chain

Sourcing issue

Ministers want to help manufacturers

Business Minister Ivan McKee has called for businesses to consider how they can ramp up the manufacturing of construction materials in Scotland.

As a result of a global shortage of materials, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Government has been working with businesses to explore how industry can establish Scottish manufacturing supply chains.

Mr McKee wants to strengthen that partnership approach even further and discuss how government can help businesses accelerate the establishment of supply chains to ensure projects aren’t impacted longer than necessary.

“As a result of a global manufacturing slowdown, some businesses are being affected and unable to source the construction materials they need,” he said.

“That is why we have been working at pace with industry to identify how we can find solutions in Scotland to these global challenges.

“I want us to consider every opportunity for Scotland to manufacture as many of the construction materials we require and I would encourage businesses to come forward and work with us to ramp up our own manufacturing supply chains.”

Mr McKee and Employment Minister Richard Lochhead will hold a ministerial roundtable on 8 July with industry leaders to discuss labour shortages, including how HGV shortages is impacting the construction sector.