Stewart Milne submits plan for Falkirk factory

The factory would be the company’s third

House builder Stewart Milne has submitted plans for a factory in Falkirk on the site of the former British Alcan plant.

The factory, on long-derelict land, now Abbotsford Business Park, will manufacture off-site building systems.

It will have a production area of 7,300 sq metres with 1,400 sq metres of office space over two storeys.

The first phase of the work will create 100 jobs, while the second will introduce more automation as the process is streamlined.

The company, whose main manufacturing bases are in Aberdeen and Oxford. is conducting a noise impact assessment and, if necessary, will install acoustic fencing to reduce any potential sound pollution.