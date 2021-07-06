Main Menu

Software deal

Stampede buys Springo in data capture tie-up

| July 6, 2021

Stampede: helping with the recovery

Scottish hospitality software startup Stampede has acquired sector peer Springo in a bid to strengthen the business and reach new customers worldwide.

Springo, like Stampede, is a data capture, digital marketing and customer engagement software business specialising in the hospitality sector.

Stampede launched its first global reseller programme in November last year, and has purchased Springo for its IP, notable channel customer-base, and ICT experience. 

Both specialise in giving brick-and-mortar businesses access to the digital tools and services of big online brands.

They have helped hundreds of hospitality businesses bounce back after COVID, and it is hoped that their combined forces will allow Stampede to reach even more venues.

As part of the deal, Springo founder and director, Jay Ball will join Stampede as a non-executive director and minority shareholder.

Springo’s employees will also join Stampede’s team. Jay brings a wealth of ICT, channel and business leadership experience to Stampede, having founded his first business, DataKom, in 2007 – which he sold in 2019 for a multi-million pound exit.      

Newsletter

Following the Springo deal, Stampede is actively seeking new reseller partners, especially those with a high volume of clients in the retail and hospitality industries, as well as clients struggling to digitise multiple sites quickly/remotely. 

Patrick Clover, Stampede founder and CEO, said: “Jay has a wealth of experience in the telecoms space and we’re delighted to bring him and the rest of the Springo team on board.

“Like Stampede, Springo has been helping hospitality businesses bounce back after an extremely difficult 16 months. By combining our technology, resources, expertise and customer-base, we believe we can reach even more businesses that need our support.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“Post-lockdown, I expect a lot of hospitality businesses to maintain some of the digital elements of the customer experience that were adopted this year out of necessity.

“There is a real opportunity for channel partners working in this space to make the digital hospitality experience as seamless as possible for customers and venues alike.

Mr Ball said: “Springo has great experience selling to the channel, we understand their pain points and what they expect from their software partners.

“We bring this expertise to Stampede and believe it will give them the extra firepower needed to be successful in this industry.” 

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Real-Good-Dental

Real Good Dental backed by private equity firm

RGD is a top 10 practice in the UK Real Good Dental, with over 350,000Read More

Boris-Johnson-in-Glasgow

Splits emerge over Johnson’s Covid easing plan

Wearing masks may become ‘optional’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected decision to drastically ease CovidRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.