Stampede buys Springo in data capture tie-up

Stampede: helping with the recovery

Scottish hospitality software startup Stampede has acquired sector peer Springo in a bid to strengthen the business and reach new customers worldwide.

Springo, like Stampede, is a data capture, digital marketing and customer engagement software business specialising in the hospitality sector.

Stampede launched its first global reseller programme in November last year, and has purchased Springo for its IP, notable channel customer-base, and ICT experience.

Both specialise in giving brick-and-mortar businesses access to the digital tools and services of big online brands.

They have helped hundreds of hospitality businesses bounce back after COVID, and it is hoped that their combined forces will allow Stampede to reach even more venues.

As part of the deal, Springo founder and director, Jay Ball will join Stampede as a non-executive director and minority shareholder.

Springo’s employees will also join Stampede’s team. Jay brings a wealth of ICT, channel and business leadership experience to Stampede, having founded his first business, DataKom, in 2007 – which he sold in 2019 for a multi-million pound exit.

Following the Springo deal, Stampede is actively seeking new reseller partners, especially those with a high volume of clients in the retail and hospitality industries, as well as clients struggling to digitise multiple sites quickly/remotely.

Patrick Clover, Stampede founder and CEO, said: “Jay has a wealth of experience in the telecoms space and we’re delighted to bring him and the rest of the Springo team on board.

“Like Stampede, Springo has been helping hospitality businesses bounce back after an extremely difficult 16 months. By combining our technology, resources, expertise and customer-base, we believe we can reach even more businesses that need our support.

“Post-lockdown, I expect a lot of hospitality businesses to maintain some of the digital elements of the customer experience that were adopted this year out of necessity.

“There is a real opportunity for channel partners working in this space to make the digital hospitality experience as seamless as possible for customers and venues alike.

Mr Ball said: “Springo has great experience selling to the channel, we understand their pain points and what they expect from their software partners.

“We bring this expertise to Stampede and believe it will give them the extra firepower needed to be successful in this industry.”