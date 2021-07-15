Stack & Still flips Jamie’s into pancakes outlet

Flat out: Paul Reynolds and Graham Swankie are expanding

Stack & Still, the UK’s biggest urban pancake business, is expanding into Edinburgh with the launch of a branch in the former Jamie’s Italian site at the Assembly Rooms.

The Glasgow-based company will open a 140-seat restaurant and espresso martini bar, which claims to be the largest collection in Scotland.

It is the latest opening for the company which last month moved into the former Harvester restaurant in Livingston.

In excess of 4,000 customers visited the 146-seat West Lothian site for its opening week. Bookings continue to look strong throughout the busy summer holidays.

Stack & Still already serves more than two million pancakes each year at its four outlets in Glasgow, with the two east coast sites expected to take that total to 2.5 million.

During the pandemic the chain focused on its retail offering selling pancake mixes and bundles for customers to make their own stacks at home.

This has identified a key growth opportunity and the company is planning to launch an exclusive line of branded sauces and syrups late summer.

Paul Reynolds, co-founder and chief executive, said: “The Assembly Rooms is an iconic Edinburgh institution and we’re very proud to be taking over this prime site.

“Edinburgh’s hospitality and retail landscape is among the most vibrant in the UK, with the opening of both the St James Quarter and the forthcoming Johnnie Walker Visitors’ Centre.

“This is an exciting time to be expanding into our nation’s capital as we continue to invest in our fast-growing business.

“We’re keen to play our part in helping the city to recover from the pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, by creating jobs and by giving visitors another great reason to come to Edinburgh.”

Graham Swankie, co-founder and chief operating officer, added: “It’s tough for all hospitality businesses at the moment, but we’ve been really encouraged by the demand from customers at our restaurants in Glasgow and in Livingston.”

Mr Reynolds announced last month that he is marketing for sale his Gin71, Cup Tea Lounge, and The Gin Spa business in Glasgow in order to focus on Stack & Still’s expansion across the UK.