St Mirren completes switch to fan ownership

Shares bought

By a Daily Business reporter |

St Mirren: new beginning (pic: SNS Group)

Scottish Premier League club St Mirren have completed a five year transition into supporter ownership in what is believed to be a unique partnership with a charity.

The St Mirren Independent Supporters Association (SMISA) has bought chairman Gordon Scott’s remaining shares to become majority (51%) owner of the Paisley club.

The move is in conjunction with the locally-based social care charity and social enterprise Kibble, which last year bought a 27% stake.

SMISA say the deal helps to safeguard the future of one of Scotland’s oldest clubs, formed in 1877.

The club will be owned by its fans and run in partnership with a charity in what is thought to be the only model of its kind in top-flight European football.

SMISA’s near-1200 strong membership will now direct contributions towards supporting various club activities, including the youth academy and the charitable foundation.

SMISA will have four representatives on the St Mirren board while day-to-day operations will continue to be run by chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick and the St Mirren staff.

SMISA chairman George Adam said: “This is a really proud day not just for St Mirren fans but for the people of Paisley and beyond.

“To have our club now owned by the supporters means we will never have to worry again about it being run by people without St Mirren’s best interests at heart.

“It’s a real testimony to the fans who were presented with a vision back in 2015 and have now been able to make it a reality. I’ve never been prouder to be a Buddie.”