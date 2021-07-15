SSE offers new customers 100% renewables supply

Green deal

Companies will know where their energy comes from

Businesses signing up for fixed contracts with SSE will now receive all their electricity from traceable, renewable sources.

SSE, which is the biggest generator of renewable electricity in the UK and Ireland, previously offered 100% renewable electricity as an optional extra to business customers.

Under the SSE Energy Solutions brand, all new fixed electricity contracts will now include 100% renewable electricity as standard.

SSE’s “wind farm to socket” approach means all electricity generated for businesses will be traceable, so customers will know “exactly where it came from, whether Clyde wind farm or Glendoe hydro-electric station”, SSE said.

All the electricity will be generated for its business customers by the group’s SSE Renewables arm, which operates offshore wind farms including Beatrice and Greater Gabbard, onshore wind farms such as Clyde and Keadby, and hydro-electric stations like Glendoe and Tummel Valley.

The electricity’s green credentials are independently verified by EcoAct, an Atos company, and customers are provided with Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) certification.

SSE is investing £7.5 billion in the green transition by 2025 to help businesses and organisations in the UK tackle the climate emergency and meet their carbon dioxide reduction targets. It has 8GW of new offshore wind, onshore wind and hydro plants in the pipeline – enough electricity to power 1.5 million businesses per year.

Nikki Flanders, managing director of SSE’s customer business, said: “We’re hearing loud and clear from our customers that they want to go green and so we’ve made the move to power all new fixed contracts with 100% renewable electricity from our UK wind farms and hydro plants.

“We see it as our job to make traceable green energy accessible to all organisations across the UK, including the 5.6 million small and medium sized businesses.

“For the UK to meet its net zero targets, it’s important all businesses are able to adopt traceable renewable energy and this move makes it easy for them to do so.”

News of the green energy initiative comes as the group brings together its Business Energy and Distributed Energy arms in the UK under a single SSE Energy Solutions brand.

As well as supplying 100% renewable electricity, SSE Energy Solutions will also help businesses and local authorities ensure their existing or new essential energy infrastructure is as efficient and resilient as possible.

This includes installing the electric vehicle (EV) hardware and service provision for fleets, buses and public hubs that’s essential to enable the planned phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles.

Adopting a whole systems approach, SSE Energy Solutions invests in, builds, and uses innovative digital tools to connect localised flexible energy infrastructure to drive long-term performance of energy assets, including opening up revenue generation opportunities for clients.