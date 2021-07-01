Primark Q3 sales up | H2 boost for Lookers | Nissan EV deal

Daily Business Live

Noon: Sir David Murray hands over control of business

Sir David Murray has transferred ownership of his business interests to his sons following a year of significant restructuring and a pre-tax loss.

10.30am: Gilbert swoops

AssetCo, the acquisition vehicle chaired by Martin Gilbert, is buying a 30% stake in a B2B fund investment and advisory platform which has been sold by Standard Life Aberdeen.

9.30am: Market rebounds

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell says: “Just as it was looking as if investors were losing hope, markets have rebounded from weakness earlier this week.

“The FTSE 100 was up 0.9% to 7,100 as investors piled into airlines and retail stocks, suggesting that the Covid delta variant is no longer considered to be a major concern.”

The FTSE 250 jumped by 1% thanks to strength in airlines and property-related stocks such as Grafton and Howden Joinery, both beneficiaries of people doing up their homes.

8.30am: AMTE Power deal

AMTE Power, the Scotland-based lithium battery company, and InfraNomics, an infrastructure developer in Australia, have agreed a joint venture to build a new battery plant.

7am: Primark rises

Third quarter sales at Primark stores which reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns were ahead of expectations in all markets, according to parent group Associated British Foods.

ABF said Primark revenues reached £1.6 billion in the third quarter with the reopening of all stores and the opening of seven new stores, against £0.6 billion for the same period last year.

Primark’s like-for-like sales were 3% up on a two-year basis in the quarter.

7am: Nissan confirms new EV car and battery plant

Japanese car giant Nissan is to create more than 1,600 jobs and invest £1billion in building a new electric model and huge battery plant in Sunderland in a massive boost to the automotive industry.

An estimated 4,500 jobs will also be created or safeguarded in supply companies.

More than £420m will be invested in building a new-generation all-electric vehicle.

Nissan said its Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub will be a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem.

7am: JD Sports

Retailer JD Sports has upped its profit outlook to ‘no less’ than £550 million after solid trading since shops reopened, but warned over the impact of the current resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

7am: Springfield hits record turnover

House builder Springfield Properties is expecting a 49% rise in turnover – its higher – to about £215m.

Growth is driven by increased sales in private and affordable housing and contribution from strategic land sales

The company expects a substantial increase in profit before tax, in line with recently upgraded market expectations.

Net debt has been reduced to approximately £21m at year end, from £71m at 31 May 2020.

7am: Lookers

Car dealer Lookers said revenue for the year fell to £3.7bn from £4.8bn in 2019, impacted by lockdown and trading restrictions throughout the year.

Underlying profit before tax was £14.1m (2019: £4.0m) with strong performance in the second half of the year, more than offsetting a challenging first half. Statutory profit before tax came in at £2m (2019: Loss before tax £45.7m).

The company outperformed the UK retail new car market with resilient trading in used cars and after sales.

It is on track to deliver annualised savings of approximately £50m and has a strong balance sheet with a valuable property portfolio of c.£300m (77p per share).

Net debt has reduced further in 2021, with a net cash position currently of approximately £18m.

Global markets

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower as Chinese factory activity growth slowed in June.

Both the Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.43%.

The Shanghai Composite in China rose 0.23% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.57%.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.6%, S&P 500 0.1% higher and the Nasdaq Composite rising by 0.2%.